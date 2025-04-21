In a significant development, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has issued eviction notices to the Visakha Sarada Peetham, directing it to vacate the new premises it constructed in Tirumala within fifteen days. The buildings, located near Gogarbham Dam, were reportedly constructed in front of and behind the Peetham’s existing premises, allegedly violating established TTD regulations.

It had previously been pointed out that the peetham had violated all norms and stipulations in the construction of a new building complex behind the existing mutt. Though the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had alocated 5,000 sq feet of land, the peetham occupied another 2,150 sq. feet and took up construction work on the encroached site.

While the previous administration had taken a lenient stance by regularizing these encroachments, the issue had stirred protests at the time from Hindu Dharma Protection Associations, who rallied in front of the mutt in opposition.

The scenario changed after last year’s assembly elections, which brought the coalition government to power in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had then declared that a cleansing drive would begin from Tirumala itself. Following this, a TTD-appointed committee investigated and submitted a report detailing the irregularities and encroachments linked to the Sharada Peetham’s constructions.

Acting on the committee’s findings, the TTD Governing Council instructed its Estate Department to serve show-cause notices to the Math. In response, Visakha Sarada Peetham approached the court challenging the notices. However, the court ruled that the mutt had indeed violated the rules and affirmed TTD’s authority to take action in this matter.

Following the court’s ruling, the TTD has now formally directed the Sarada Peetham to vacate the premises and hand over possession within fifteen days.

Read also- Visakhapatnam-originating trains to be cancelled due to works in Waltair; Check routes

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.