Due to traffic blocks for pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking works related to the commissioning of the third line between Parvathipuram, Sitanagaram, Bobbili, and Donkinavalasa in the Waltair Division, several trains originating from Visakhapatnam will be cancelled and rescheduled.

Train Cancellations:

Koraput–Visakhapatnam Passenger (58537) : Cancelled on April 22, 29 and May 4.

Visakhapatnam–Raipur Passenger (58528) : Cancelled on April 22, 29 and May 4.

Raipur–Visakhapatnam Passenger (58527) : Cancelled on April 23, 29 and May 5.

Visakhapatnam–Koraput Bi-weekly Express (18512) : Cancelled on April 28.

Koraput–Visakhapatnam Bi-weekly Express (18511): Cancelled on April 29.

Rescheduled Trains:

Banaras–Visakhapatnam Express (18524): On April 28, departure rescheduled to 4:00 PM instead of 3:00 PM (1-hour delay)

Additionally, in the Nagpur Division, electronic interlocking works for third line commissioning between Runija and Kalamna stations will also impact services. As a result, the following trains to and from Visakhapatnam will be cancelled:

Cancellations due to Nagpur Division works:

Visakhapatnam–Nizamuddin Samata Express (12807) : Cancelled on April 30, May 1, 3, 4, and 6 (five trips).

Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Samata Express (12808): Cancelled on May 2, 3, 5, 6, and 8 (five trips).