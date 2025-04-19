Many threads weave together to form the story of Vizag. Some are places and landmarks so closely tied to our everyday lives that they’ve become the ‘frequently used words’ in the vocabulary of Vizagites. While some stand out for their sheer significance, others have quietly earned their place through time, embedded into the memories of not just us, but our parents and grandparents. These places in Visakhapatnam, layered with familiarity and nostalgia, are what we now call ‘iconic’. But how old are they, really? And how long have they been part of Vizag’s story? Let’s take a look.

1. Beach Road: 178 Years Old

The Beach Road was first built in 1847 when Sir Arthur Cotton conceived the idea of groynes to protect the beach erosion and save the town of Vizag and needed road access for the bullock carts to carry the rock blasted from Ross Hill for this project.

In 1896, the Maharajah of Vizianagram funded the road’s extension from Scandal Point to Waltair and Hanumanta Vanka Nullah (now known as Lawson’s Bay). Meanwhile, Maharani Lady Gajapathi Rao sponsored the development of the section from Maharanipeta to Scandal Point and helped clear the overgrown prickly pear plants around Waltair. Today, in April 2025, Beach Road stands at 178 years old.

2. Andhra University: 98 Years in Vizag, 102 Years Since Inception

The idea of Andhra University emerged during the tenure of the Justice Party government. Following the establishment of the University of Mysore (1916) and Osmania University (1918), the demand for a university catering to Telugu-speaking districts intensified.

Andhra University was formally founded on 26 April 1926 at Bezwada (Vijayawada) with centers at Rajahmundry, Vizagapatam (Visakhapatnam), and Anantapur. Due to disagreements about the university’s headquarters, a decision took almost three years. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the founding Vice Chancellor, Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, Vizag was chosen as the permanent location in 1929. On 26 April 2025, Andhra University will turn 103 years old as an institution and will complete 99 years in Visakhapatnam as one of its most iconic places!

3. Poorna Market (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Market): Around 90 Years Old

Poorna Market, also referred to as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Market, was established around 1935, although some sources remain uncertain. As Vizag’s largest wholesale market for decades, it played a central role in city life, especially during World War II. Until the 1990s, it was the go-to destination for groceries, meat, fish, household essentials, clothing materials, jewelry, and festival décor.

Still bustling today, it stands as a reminder of Vizag’s retail evolution—approximately 90 years strong as of 2025.

4. King George Hospital (KGH): 102 Years as Hospital, 180 Years Since Origin

KGH was officially established in 1923 as the district headquarters civil hospital. But its journey began back in 1845 as a small Civil Dispensary, making it 180 years old in 2025. Initially run by the State Government of Madras, it transitioned to private management in 1864, supported by donations from the Maharajah of Vizianagaram and local bodies.

The new hospital building, inaugurated in April 1923, was unique for having its own powerhouse—well before electricity reached the city in 1934. A generous donation of Rs 35,000 by B. Borooah in 1922 enabled the installation of electric power. Celebrating 102 years as a hospital, KGH today is one of Vizag’s most respected institutions.

5. The Park Hotel (formerly Sun-n-Sea Hotel) – 57 Years Old

Now known as The Park, Vizag and Andhra Pradesh’s first five-star hotel began life as the Sun-n-Sea Hotel in 1968. It was the brainchild of the visionary District Collector, Abid Hussain, who emphasized the need for modern infrastructure to transform Vizag. With the support of Mohan Jauhar and approval from the Government of India, construction began in 1966 and was completed in just two years.

Today, the hotel stands as a symbol of class and history, celebrating 57 years in 2025.

6. Jagadamba Theatre: 55 Years Old

The idea for establishing the iconic Jagadamba Theatre took shape when Vegi Bhadrachalam, popularly known as Rambabu, was inspired by Madras’s Safire Theatre and envisioned a similar experience for Vizag.

In 1970, this dream became reality. Named after his mother, Jagadamba Theatre was inaugurated by then Deputy Chief Minister P Narsinga Rao. With 1,200 seats and a grand silver screen, it quickly became a cultural icon. As of April 2025, Jagadamba is 55 years.

7. Kailasagiri: 21 Years Old

A peaceful hilltop park offering birds-eye views of the Bay of Bengal and the cityscape, Kailasagiri was developed by VMRDA and officially opened in 2004. It became famous for the massive statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and introduced Andhra Pradesh’s first ropeway in a coastal region.

8. Simhachalam Temple: 927 Years Old

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, known as Simhachalam, is one of Andhra Pradesh’s most revered Narasimha temples and is easily one of the most iconic places of Visakhapatnam. Its origins are traced back to at least 1098 AD during the reign of Chola King Kulottunga I. Over the centuries, many rulers, including Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara, visited and contributed to the temple’s development.

Standing tall for around 927 years, Simhachalam remains a testament to Vizag’s rich spiritual and architectural legacy.

9. Visakhapatnam Port: 91 Years Old

Visakhapatnam Port was officially inaugurated on December 19, 1933, by then Viceroy of India, Lord Willingdon. Engineers W C Ash and D B Rattenberry were behind this monumental effort. In its first operational year, the port handled 1.3 lakh tonnes of cargo. In April 2025, the port marks 91 years of operations.

10. Visakhapatnam Railway Station: 132 Years Old

While India’s first train ran in 1853, Vizag had to wait almost 10 years to join the bandwagon. The East Coast State Railway extended service to the region, and the Waltair Station -now Visakhapatnam Railway Station – was born on 8 August 1893,. In 2025, it is 132 years old.

As we go past these places today, it’s easy to take them for granted as familiar backdrops to our routines. But knowing their age, history, and quiet resilience adds a layer of respect for these iconic places of Visakhapatnam.

