The weekend is here, marking the perfect time for some self-care. While there are many ways to de-stress and enjoy free time, the preferred activity for some is to binge-eat. Everyone has comfort food, starting from aromatic biryanis, chatpata pani puris to crispy punugulu and spicy, fulfilling noodles! If you’re a fan of the Indo-Chinese dish, here are some top noodle places in Vizag worth your visit!

1. The Spicy Venue

While this place boasts authentic flavour-packed biriyanis, the noodles here are top-tier. This family-friendly restaurant should be on your radar for good noodles.

Plant-based eaters should try their American Chopsuey Noodles served with mildly flavoured broth, and packed with crunchy vegetables. Guests can check out their Schezwan Veg Soft Noodles for a spicier kick. Meat eaters can feast on their Mixed Non Veg Soft Noodles, Chicken Soft Noodles, and more.

Timings: 11 am to 10:30 pm

Location: Siripuram

2. The Noodles Point

This place has been the comfort spot for cheap, quick, and delicious noodles and other street food for many years. This no-frills establishment has a quick service system, and an open kitchen area, where the noodles are tossed in the air in front of you. The place has a decent seating capacity with a classic diner-style ambience. Served with a raita and gravy, this is the perfect place to head to when the cravings hit.

Timings: 4 pm to 11 pm

Location: Seethammadara

3. LUQ Food Plaza

This is another street-style place which offers an easy bite with wholesome flavours. The restaurant serves hefty portions, offering an equal quantity of meat and vegetables. You can customize your dish to your preferred spice level, and the kitchen prepares it just as you like. Visit this popular hangout spot after a long day of work with friends, for a perfect night!

Timings: 10 am to 11:30 pm

Location: Railway New Colony

4. Tollywood Food Court

Tucked into the corner of Rama Talkies Road, this place is secluded from the busy streets, making it the best spot to enjoy noodles. They offer a variety of noodle options, including Mixed Veg, Chicken Schezwan, and Chicken Manchurian Noodles.

Head over to this place for a comforting plate of steaming spicy noodles!

Timings: 11:30 am to 11 pm

Location: Srinagar

5. Eat Asian

Eat Asian is a cloud kitchen in Vizag that is rewiring the food scene in Vizag. If you’re craving rice or wheat-based noodles bathed in bold sauces and topped with crunchy elements, you’ve found the right spot. Indulge in the decadent and chewy Udon Noodles, served in a comforting umami broth. There are also Pad Thai Noodles, stir-fried and made with crunchy vegetables and your choice of meat.

Timings: 11 am to 11:30 pm

No matter the occasion, spicy food makes everything better. With these top noodle places in Vizag, your plans for feasting over the weekend are sorted. So, what are you waiting for? Make plans with your buddies and visit these places for a nice meal!

