It’s Monday and we know what that means. The start of another week. But don’t worry, we’ve got a cure for your Monday blues: our favourite desi noodle points in Vizag. One of the best ways to beat the Monday blues is to kick it off with some hot and spicy food. And what better way to do that than with desi noodles? What makes these Indian-style noodles so special is that they’re made from scratch every day by local chefs who have been cooking up their own recipes for years. Here are our top picks for the best street-made desi noodles points in Vizag.

Here is a list of the best desi noodles points (street food) in Vizag to check out today!

#1 Mega’s 555 – RK Beach Road

Located at the same spot for many years now in Vizag, this street food joint near the More Super Market on RK Beach Road is a must-try! Best known for his 555 Chicken starter and 555 Chicken Noodles, they also serve some mouth-watering vegetarian desi noodles. The unique taste here with a view of the ocean is something that you are sure to get addicted to!

#2 Surya Fast Food – MVP Colony

From Veg Manchuria Noodles to Schezwan Chicken Noodles, you name it, they have it. A small-time chef who has made his mark in Vizag’s street food business with his own mix of recipes, Surya Fast Food is your go-to beat the Monday Blues with hot and spicy food. Make sure to also try their double egg omelette without fail!

#3 Teenage Point – Ushodaya

Who doesn’t love perfectly spiced noodles on a pleasant evening, especially after a tiring day at work? Desi noodles, on the other hand, have become the go-to dish when we catch up with friends in the evenings. If you are planning to get out this Monday evening, head straight to Teenage Point at the Ushodaya Junction and try their wide range of desi noodles. They serve a variety of veg and non-veg options along with egg and double egg noodles!

#4 Basha Noodles – Zilla Parishad

A very famous desi noodles spot in Vizag, especially among the localities in the Basha Noodles Point. Located near the Zilla Parishad, this spot is generally lesser known among newcomers. If you want to try a different style of desi noodles with a generous topping of onions (mouth-watering), you know where to head to. They also serve other fast food choices ranging from soups to fried rice!

#5 Yashoda Noodles Point – Sivajipalem Road

One more recommendation on our list of best desi noodles in Vizag is the Yashoda Noodles point located near the Shivaji Park main gate. This fast food express serves one of the best egg noodles and veg noodles that are topped with many veggies! Make sure to try their pepper chicken and crispy chicken if you happen to go there today!

Let us know in the comments below, which of these above famous noodle points in Vizag are your favourite.