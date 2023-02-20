On Sunday, 19 February 2023, Visakhapatnam City Police arrested four persons connected to ganja smuggling in the city. The arrested were identified as M Balakrishna, M Aruna, M Suresh Kumar, and K Satyavathi. According to the police, the smugglers would reside at a lodge owned by Satyavathi, who provided them accommodation at higher prices. The city cops arrested the gang under NDPS Act.

In a separate incident, reported on 20 February 2023, Vizag Police seized over 6 kilos of dry cannabis and arrested three persons. The cops raided the trio based on credible information, as they were smuggling narcotics near Kancharapalem. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

In another incident that took place earlier this month, the Visakhapatnam City Police chased a duo smuggling ganja from the agency areas on the Arilova BRTS road. Three bags of ganja were seized during this incident alongside a car used for trafficking the illicit substance.

