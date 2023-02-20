On 19 February 2023, three youngsters died in a bike accident near Visakhapatnam, as their bike fell into a valley in Ananthagiri Mandal, Alluri Sitharama Raju District. The fatal accident is said to be a case of overspeeding, according to the statement given by the police.

The deceased were identified as K Ganesh, K Rambabu, and M Buttanna, who are all aged below 25 years old. The three of them hail from Saltangi village, located in Hukumpeta Mandal. According to the reports, the trio headed to Borra Caves on Saturday, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. As they were on their way back home on Sunday, the rider accidentally over sped at a curve. This resulted in the speeding bike swerving off the road and falling into the valley, leading to the death of the three youngsters. The accident took place on the outskirts of Rayapadu village, in Ananthagiri Mandal, ASR District.

The police stated that the rider lost control of the bike, due to overspeeding. The bodies were retrieved from the accident spot, and shifted to a government hospital for a post-mortem, as per the statement given by the authorities.

A similar case was reported last week, on 12 February 2023, which claimed the lives of two, identified as Pattabhireddy Dinesh Kumar (27) and T Rami Naidu (21), in a bike accident in Visakhapatnam. Owing to the recent cases of bike accidents, cops have urged motorists to wear helmets and to drive cautiously at accident-prone locations and on ghat roads.

