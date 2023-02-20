On Sunday, 19 February 2023, PaRa- the Supreme, a socio-cultural movement of music, founded by renowned Carnatic musician Dr Pantula Rama, celebrated its 6th anniversary at Kalabharati, Vizag. PaRa team is a group of dedicated musicians and like-minded people from all walks of life.

The morning session had a panel discussion on the topic ’Different perspectives of Taking forward Carnatic Music’ with renowned musicians Bombay Jayashri, Pantula Rama, MSN Murthy, V Gowri Rammohan, V V Ramana Murthy and budding musician Krishna Sruthi Ivaturi on the panel.

The evening showcased an audio-visual presentation of PaRa’s journey so far, followed by a music presentation by students trained by PaRa from Manasu girl care centre, Simhachalam, and a government residential school for visually impaired girls, Bheemili.

The event ended on a grand note with a concert by Padmashri awardee Bombay Jayashri along with MSN Murthy on the violin, VV Ramana Murthy on the mridangam, S Sunil Kumar on the Khanjira, and Preethi and Maharshi on the tambura.

MSN Raju, chairman and MD of SRK Infra, and Shilpanjani Dantu, founder of Yo! Vizag Magazine, were the guests of honour at the 6th-anniversary celebrations of PaRa- the Supreme.

