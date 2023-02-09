The Global Investors Summit is fast approaching and preparations are underway in Vizag. Earlier this week, District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS announced that the city would be beautified with a budget of 130 crores ahead of the summit. In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Minister of IT and Industries, Gudivada Amarnath, met corporates bigwigs Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, and N Chandrasekharan in Mumbai. He invited them to the Global Investors Summit in Vizag, scheduled on 3 and 4 March 2023.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), G Srijana, accompanied the IT Minister on his meetings with the heads of Reliance Industries, Mahindra Group, and Tata Sons.

According to collector Mallikarjuna, this year’s edition of the summit is expected to witness 20% more investors and delegates compared to the previous edition in Vizag in 2018. The Andhra University Engineering Grounds will host the two-day event. GVMC and other city officials have commenced the preparation works at the venue and will soon ensue the beautification of primary spots in the city.

It is recalled that Visakhapatnam is also scheduled to play host to the G20 summit late in March. The Radisson Blue Resorts near Rushikonda will host the summit on 28 and 29 March 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.