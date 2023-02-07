On Monday, 6 February 2023, District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS briefed the media about the arrangements for the upcoming Global Investors Summit and G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam. As per his statement, a budget of Rs 130 crores has been allocated to facelift primary routes and major junctions and beautify the city.

The Visakhapatnam District Collector informed that the Andhra University Engineering Grounds will host the two-day Global Investors Summit on 3 and 4 March 2023. He added that exhibition stalls, dining areas, conference rooms, stages, and others facilities would be erected for the summit across 20 acres in AU Grounds. Further, collector Mallikarjuna informed that three helipads would be used for the delegates arriving at the venue for the event.

The works at the venue for the Global Investors Summit would begin on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, he added. Speaking about facelifting roads and major junctions, the district collector said that the route from Visakhapatnam Airport to RK Beach via NAD Junction, Thatichetlapalem, and Telugu Thalli Flyover and the highway stretching between Thatichetlapalem and Maddilapalem would be developed. Additionally, roads on the Sheela Nagar to Convent Junction route would be repaired ahead of the summit.

According to collector Mallikarjuna, the Global Investors Summit 2023 might witness a 20% increase in the delegates and firms arriving in Visakhapatnam compared to the 2018 edition.

About ten industrialists have come forward to beautify several junctions in the city with fancy lights and other decorations. Further, the collector informed that the Radisson Blu Resorts near Rushikonda would host the G20 Summit on 28 and 29 March 2023 in Visakhapatnam. He added that a committee had been formed to supervise the accommodation and travel arrangements for the delegates arriving in the city for the upcoming summits.

