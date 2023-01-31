On Monday, 30 January 2023, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu addressed the media and spoke about the development of four beaches along the Vizag coast. He stated that these beaches would help dilute the high inflow of visitors to RK Beach on weekends. This development project would include setting up musical lights and LED screens, enhancing the greenery, and several other public-friendly facilities, the GVMC Commissioner said.

Speaking about the beautification of the city for the upcoming G20 Summit, Raja Babu said that RK Beach and other spots in its vicinity would be facelifted. He also added that GVMC would take up the development of the Jodugullapalem, Sagar Nagar, Thotlakonda, and Mangamaripeta beaches in Vizag. Arranging mobile toilets and LED lighting, uprooting unwanted plants, and planting tree species that would benefit the environment would be primary areas of focus, he said.

The commissioner also stated that the LED screens erected at these four beaches would telecast the events happening on the RK Beach Road for the public. According to him, the GVMC would collaborate with the Department of Ecology of Andhra University to identify the unwanted plant species on the stretch between RK Beach and Bheemili. Further, he added that the State Government of Andhra Pradesh allocated a budget of 75 crores for the beatification of Vizag for the G20 Summit.

