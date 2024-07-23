P Sampath Kumar took over as the Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on 23 July 2024. Sampath Kumar was posted as the GVMC Commissioner following transfer of Saikanth Varma. Prior to his new assignment, Sampath Kumar of 2016 IAS batch was the Joint Collector of NTR district.

Speaking to the media after assuming the office, Sampath Kumar said he would study the problems being faced by the people in the GVMC limits and try to find a permanent solution to them. Sampath Kumar further said he would do his best for development of the city.

The new Commissioner said that he would always be available to the people and they can approach him anytime to air their grievances. Later, Sampath Kumar met District Collector M N Harendra Prasad.

Jana Sena leader and corporator of P Murthy Yadav met the Commissioner and brought several issues in the city limits to his notice. He appealed to the official to initiate measures to address them.

Corporators Beesetti Vasantha Lakshmi, D Govinda Reddy, Kandula Nagaraju and Sadique were among others who called on the new Commissioner.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.