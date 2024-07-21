In a major reshuffle of IAS officers in the State, P Sampath Kumar of 2016 IAS batch has been posted as the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The State government issued an order to this effect on 20 July night.

Working at present as the Joint Collector of NTR district, Sampath Kumar will take the charge soon.

District Collector M N Harendra Prasad is holding the additional charge of the GVMC Commissioner after the tranfer of Saikanth Varma.

After the TDP-led alliance storming to power in the State in the elections held in May, the new government is going on reshuffling spree replacing IAS and IPS officers on a big scale.

In Visakhapatnam district, those in the key posts have been transferred. They included A Mallikharjuna (Collector), A Ravishankar (city police commissioner) and Saikanth Varma (GVMC Commissioner). They have been replaced by M N Harendra Prasad, Shanka Brata Bagchi and P Sampath Kumar respectively.

Besides the appointment of the new GVMC commissioner, several officials have been replaced in the Visakhapatnam district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.