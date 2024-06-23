In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government has transferred as many as 18 District Collectors, including A Mallikharjuna of Visakhapatnam. According to the GO issued on 22 June night, Mallikharjuna was asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). Joint Collector Mayoor Ashok was given the additional charge of Collector. A Mallikharjuna, now transferred, took over as the Collector of Vizag in July, 2021.

Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, on several occasions, expressed displeasure at the functioning of Mallikharjuna and were demanding his transfer.

With the TDP coming to power in the State, Mallikharjuna was transferred as expected.

In the neighbouring Vizianagaram district, S Nagalakshmi was replaced by B R Ambedkar, while Dinesh Kumar was posted as the Collector of ASR district replacing Vijaya Suneetha.

Apart from the transfer of A Mallikharjuna, the former collector of Vizag, other districts where Collectors were transferred include Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Bapatla, Prakasam and Kurnool. Meanwhile, it is learnt that municipal commissioners in the State will also be reshuffled in a couple of days.

Read also- Speaker post for Ayyanna likely; Palla made TDP State chief

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu