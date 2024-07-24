GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar has lauded the social service being done by the Coromandel Fertilizers in Visakhapatnam. Launching the eco-Vizag initiative of the organisation in Visakhapatnam on 23 July, the GVMC Commissioner unveiled cloth bags handed over by the company vice-president M Gnanasundaram. He underlined the need for using cloth bags for the protection of the environment.

Gnana Sundaram said the company has been at the forefront in service activities and taking up various programmes as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

With a view to protecting the environment, the company has decided to distribute cloth bags to the people free of cost to spread awareness, he said.

For that purpose, 30,000 cloth bags were made ready for distribution. While 1,500 bags were handed over to the GVMC, the rest would be given to the people by company representatives in different parts of Visakhapatnam, he said.

The vice-president told the Commissioner that the bags would be distributed free of cost to the people.

Earlier, the Coromandel team congratulated Sampath Kumar on being posted as the GVMC Commissioner.

Coromandel Fertilizers’ manufacturing head R Srinivasa Rao, CSR deputy manager S V Ramana and others participated in the launch programme of the eco-Vizag initiative alongside GVMC.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.