With tomato being sold at Rs 70 to Rs 80 a kg in the open market in Visakhapatnam, the marketing department, in tune with a directive from the State government, has initiated measures to sell the commodity at a reasonable price.

The marketing department has brought the red belly from Chittoor to sell it to consumers on a no profit no loss basis. As the stock has already arrived in the city, arrangements have been made to make tomato available at all rythu bazaars in the city at Rs 54 a kg from 24 July, according to a press note issued by the department. The sale will continue till its rate comes down in the open market.

People have been requested to avail of the facility. A month ago, similar situation prevailed in the city as the price of tomato had touched Rs 80 in the open market. However, after a couple of days the rate had come down to Rs 30 as supply position improved sighing relief to consumers.

However, recent rains caused extensive damage to the crop triggering spike in the rate of the tomato, a must item in the kitchen.

Along with tomato, prices of other vegetables too went through the roof with ‘ara kakara kaya’ (spiny gourd) topping the list with Rs 240 a kg.

Meanwhile, District Supply Officer Suryaprakasa Rao visited the rythu bazaar at MVP Colony and directed the staff to ensure sale of vegetables and other commodities at the rates fixed by the government. He inspected the special counters where rice and tur dal are being sold.

The official said all necessary steps were being taken to keep the price of tomato under control in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.