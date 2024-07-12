As part of the State government’s initiative to keep the prices of essential commodities under check, special counters were opened at as many as 13 rythu bazaars in Vizag on 12 July. Essential commodities like rice and tur dal are at present available at the special counters.

While steamed rice is being sold at Rs 49 a kg, raw rice is available for Rs 48 a kg. Tur dal costs Rs 160 a kg at the special counters.

The special counters were opened at rythu bazaars in several areas of Vizag, including MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, Kancharapalem, Narasimha Nagar, Marripalem, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Seethammadhara, Mulagada, Gajuwaka, Steel Plant area, Peda Gantyada and Madhuravada.

While the counter was opened by Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLA, at MVP Colony, the sale of the commodities was launched by Vishnukumar Raju, MLA, at Seethammadhara.

Similarly, the special counter was inaugurated by Ganababu, MLA, at Gopalapatnam rythu bazaar.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

