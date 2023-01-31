Bheemili, one of the most visited and upcoming tourist destinations near Visakhapatnam will soon have a seven-star facility by the Oberoi Group for tourists, according to sources. The Andhra Pradesh Government has accepted to allot 40 acres of land for the construction of the luxurious Oberoi hotel and other facilities according to sources in Bheemili.

Bheemili, located at a distance of 30 km from Visakhapatnam, is a trending tourist spot for long drives among the locals. With just one star hotel in the locality, tourists will soon have another property to visit. According to reports, the AP Government has allocated 40 acres of land to the Oberoi Group at Annavaram Village in the Bheemili District. This new facility will be constructed at a distance of 25 km from the new upcoming Bhogapuram Airport on a lease-cum-rent basis.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, Chief Executive Officer Vikram Oberoi, Corporate Affairs President Raja Raman Shankar, and Chief Financial Officer Kallol Kundu of the Oberoi Group visited the site recently.

If reports are to be believed, the Oberoi Group has agreed to invest 350 crores to develop a seven-star property in Bheemili. The company has an excellent track record of creating beautiful properties that reflect the local culture. This new move is expected to have a positive impact on the development of tourism in Visakhapatnam.

