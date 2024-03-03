The Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam was seen delinked again on 2 March 2024. During the undergoing inspections and mock drills, a similar incident to the floating bridge collapse on 25 February, was witnessed by visitors again on Saturday afternoon, as the ‘T’ joint – the main platform of the bridge – was once again separated from the rest of the structure. Reported sightings also say that the joint floated away, overturned, and was submerged underwater for a while before being washed up on the coast. Notably, this incident occurred during high tide at RK beach, at around 3:00 pm, with waves washing up as far as 3-4 feet high.

The bridge was officially opened last week by the Visakha Regional Development Authority (VMRDA), and inaugurated by Minister, Gudivada Amarnath, and Rajya Sabha MP, YV Subba Reddy. It first faced technical glitches on 25 February, when the ‘T-Joint’, was broken and detached. The incident went viral on social media, with parts of the bridge floating at a distance in the sea. Later, officials released a statement that this was due to mock drills being conducted at the site to test the bridge’s durability against severe waves. The bridge, which was supposed to be a tourist attraction, has been closed to the public since then to undergo further testing and inspection. The ‘T’ joint had also been removed and anchored.

Precautions are being taken, and experts have been brought in to analyze the situation.

The floating bridge in Visakhapatnam is not yet open to the public until the stability of the bridge is ensured. Tourists will be allowed only after the bridge is thoroughly inspected, prepared, and deemed safe, say officials.

About the Floating Sea Bridge:

A sea bridge that was inspired by the FSB at Chavakkad Beach, Kerala. The first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, VMRDA took up the project to encourage more tourism in Visakhapatnam. The bridge is 100 meters long and three meters wide and has been designed in such a way that over 100 people can walk on it at the same time. About 85% of the bridge is said to be floating on the sea waters, with the viewpoint at the end of the bridge.