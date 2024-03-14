As the eagerly anticipated opening games of the Delhi Capitals team in Vizag draw near, we extend a warm welcome to IPL fans from all corners of the country. For those flocking to our seaside paradise over the next few days, a variety of experiences and attractions await you. Whether you’re a history buff, a nature enthusiast, or a beach lover, Vizag has something special in store for everyone. If you’re new to the city, here are some of the top tourist places in Visakhapatnam you must visit:

RK Beach (Ramakrishna Beach):



Begin your journey at the heart of Vizag; RK Beach. This picturesque stretch of coastline is perfect for a stroll or a serene sunset experience. Lined with palm trees, it offers stunning views of the Bay of Bengal and is dotted with food stalls serving the iconic muri mixture and mirchi bhaji. From momos to pav bhaji, you will find everything here. Do not forget to grab a cup of Araku coffee, or some tea and samosa, at Sea Pearl.

INS Kursura Submarine Museum:



Dive into history at the INS Kursura Submarine Museum, an extraordinary attraction housed within an actual decommissioned submarine. Explore the narrow corridors, and cramped quarters, and witness firsthand the life of submariners. It’s a unique experience that offers insight into India’s naval prowess.

Kailasagiri Hill Park:

For panoramic views of Vizag, head to Kailasagiri Hill Park, one of the most-loved places for any tourist in Visakhapatnam. Perched atop a hill, this scenic spot offers breathtaking vistas of the city skyline, lush greenery, and the azure sea. You can reach the summit via a ropeway ride or enjoy a peaceful trek. It is super crowded in the evening so would recommend visiting in the morning.

Rushikonda Beach:

Experience the thrill of water sports at Rushikonda Beach, one of Vizag’s most popular beaches. Whether you’re into surfing, jet skiing, or just dipping your legs in the water. Rushikonda is the best spot for it! Also, don’t miss out on some Maggi if you are there in the evening. If not, the early morning dose of coconut water next to the coast just sounds perfect!

Yarada Beach:

Escape the crowds and discover the pristine beauty of Yarada Beach. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, this secluded stretch of golden sand is fringed by rolling hills and swaying palm trees. It’s an idyllic spot for simply unwinding amidst nature’s tranquillity.

Araku Valley:

Embark on a scenic drive to the breathtaking Araku Valley, nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, and located just 3 hours away from Vizag. Surrounded by verdant hills, lush coffee plantations, and beautiful waterfalls, this hillstation is every Vizagite’s favourite summer getaway. Driving to Araku during monsoons and winter is on every Vizagite’s checklist. While you are there, do not forget to try the iconic Bamboo Chicken.

Additionally, you can also venture into the depths of the earth at Borra Caves, a natural wonder located in the Ananthagiri Hills, 26 km away from Araku. Adorned with stunning stalactite and stalagmite formations, these caverns offer a fascinating glimpse into the geological marvels sculpted over millions of years. Don’t forget to opt for a guided tour.

Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex:



Unravel the mysteries of Vizag’s past at the Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex, an ancient site dating back to the 2nd century BCE. Explore the ruins of monasteries, stupas, and chaityas that offer insights into the region’s rich Buddhist heritage.

FOOD, FOOD, AND MORE FOOD!

We cannot stress how important it is to explore Vizag’s food scene. We would recommend the classic idli and dosa spot – Priyanka Tiffin Center aka Suryababu Bandi. If you like to sit and eat, and don’t mind spending a little more money, check out Hotel Daspalla or Meghalaya.

For lunch, you need to have a South Indian Thali – be it at Subbayya Gari Hotel or Spicy Venue and finally some spicy Andhra delicacies at Zamindari Restaurant.

If you are not a fan of classic South Indian flavours, don’t worry. Head to Masaledaar or Amritsar Haveli. You have several chaat options at either Ladoo Gopal or Sweet India. We would also highly recommend a Vizag favourite – our classic Italian restaurant – FSM (Flying Spaghetti Monster). You have to try their Chocolate Bomb!

These tourist places in Visakhapatnam are just a select few of the many wonders dotted in and around the city. With its blend of cultural heritage, natural splendour, and delicious food, the city promises an unforgettable journey for IPL match-goers who are visiting the city for the first time! So, pack your bags and create memories beyond the boundaries of cricket in this coastal odyssey.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.