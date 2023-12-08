From the lush coconut groves of Kerala to the fiery spices of Andhra Pradesh, South Indian cuisine is a blend of taste, flavour and aroma. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or a curious traveler, these dishes promise to tantalize your taste buds and provide a delicious glimpse of South India’s vibrant culinary heritage. Get ready to savor the authentic flavours of this captivating region. Check out these popular Indian food dishes which are absolutely a must try in Vizag.

Mutton pulao

Raju’s Kitchen is the place to go if you want a delicious and hot mutton pulao. Their version of this meal is a mouthwatering masterpiece that features hot, juicy slices of mutton served with fragrant rice flavoured with a variety of herbs and spices. The alluring aroma of the dish, and the flavorful combination of delicate mutton and rice will mesmerise you.

Location: Near Alluri Seetharama Raju statue, Seethammadhara

Kebab

This delectable dish is perfectly grilled and includes a range of marinated meats and veggies. The Kebabs at the Food Court are a must-try for all food enthusiasts in Vizag, whether you’re looking for a fast snack or a hearty meal.

Location: Food Court, Jail Road.

Momos

These delicious Momos near YMCA in Vizag will give transport you to the region of Tibet, with its authentic taste. These delicious dumplings are cooked to tenderness and filled with savoury minced meat or vegetables, bursting with flavour. These momos are served with zesty dipping sauces, providing locals and guests with a great culinary experience. It a must-visit location for food connoisseurs in Vizag.

Location: YMCA, RK Beach

Veg thali

The Rasoi, is the place you should go to if you want to have the best veg thali in VIzag. Their Maharaja Veg thali with different varieties of North Indian and South Indian food is absolutely mouthwatering. Veg Thali is a comfort food for many, and you can truly get the taste of India with its flavourful combination of dishes.

Location: Opposite Hotel Meghalaya, Ramnagar

Egg kulfi

An original variation on the traditional Indian frozen treat is egg kulfi dish. In contrast to the traditional kulfi, which is created with milk and various flavours, egg kulfi includes eggs, which lend a thick, creamy texture and create a delicious fusion that is both fulfilling and refreshing.

Location: Lawsons bay colony, Post Office road, Vizag

Let us know if you have tried any of these popular Indian food dishes in Vizag, and how you like them.

