Embarking on a culinary journey in Vizag? Look no further for a delectable experience! Indulge your taste buds with specific dishes carefully crafted by renowned eateries in the city. These culinary gems promise not only incredible taste but also a memorable dining experience. From savoury seafood to delightful desserts, the coastal city has it all. Allow us to guide you through these best food items from some of the famous restaurants that will elevate your taste adventure in Vizag.

Here are some of the iconic food items from famous restaurants amongst the foodies of Vizag.

Chicken Mughlai Biryani- Biryanis and More

Biryani enthusiasts, if you haven’t tried this place yet, then you’re missing out on a delicious delicacy. Biryanis and More is a must-visit for all chicken biryani lovers. You do not want to miss the succulent pieces of chicken while it melts in your mouth with the rice to grandeur your taste buds.

Location: Yendada

Vanjaram Fish- Sai Priya Beach Resort

Calling all seafood aficionados! If you haven’t savoured the Vanjaram fish dish at Sai Priya restaurant yet, you’re in for a treat that’s been crafted with utmost care to delight your taste buds. This meticulously prepared dish promises to be a culinary journey that will surely satisfy your seafood cravings. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to savour this exquisite offering!

Location: Rushikonda

Mutton Pulao- Raju’s Kitchen

If you’re in search of an excellent and fiery mutton pulao, look no further than Raju’s Kitchen. Their rendition of this dish is a tantalizing masterpiece featuring spicy, succulent mutton pieces paired with fragrant rice, all skillfully infused with a medley of spices and herbs. The irresistible aroma alone will draw you in, and the harmonious balance of tender mutton and rice will captivate your taste buds.

Location: Near Alluri Seetharama Raju statue, Seethammadhara

Prawn Fry- Raju Gaari Dhaba

For an authentic and homey experience with Andhra-style prawn fry, make your way to Raju Gaari Dhaba. This cosy eatery not only offers a warm and inviting ambience but also serves up delectably spicy and flavorful prawns that are sure to tickle your taste buds. Don’t miss the chance to savour their delicious Andhra-style prawn fry; it’s a culinary delight you won’t want to miss!

Location: Rushikonda

Aloo Paratha- Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Aloo Paratha holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, and it’s a dish that’s hard to resist. When it comes to savouring authentic Punjabi cuisine, there’s no better place than a Dhaba. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba in Vizag take pride in serving the finest aloo parathas in town. If you find yourself craving these delectable parathas, make a beeline for this dhaba, and you’re in for a satisfying and delightful meal experience.

Location: Asilmetta Junction, near Ram Nagar

Alfredo White Sauce Pasta- Brew N Bistro

If you find yourself in the mood for pasta, look no further than Brew n Bistro in Vizag, where you can indulge in the creamy delight of Alfredo white sauce pasta. The creamy, whitey white sauce pasta they offer is precisely what you’re craving for. After all, pasta isn’t just a snack; it’s an anytime comfort food that hits the spot. This establishment goes beyond serving delicious food; it also provides an array of games for added entertainment. It’s the ideal place to savour gourmet flavours while having a blast with games, ensuring a well-rounded and enjoyable dining experience that’s not to be missed.

Location: Near KKR Gowtham School, Lawsons Bay Colony

Veg Thali- Sai Ram Parlour

If you’re in Vizag, missing out on the Veg Thali at Sai Ram Parlor would be a missed opportunity. This place offers an authentic Andhra-style thali that’s truly the best in town. Having their Veg Thali is like a heartwarming taste of home, especially when you’re missing your family. What makes it even better is that it’s budget-friendly, making it accessible to all while delivering delicious flavours that are simply irresistible.

Location: Dondaparthi, Dwaraka Nagar

Pineapple Rava Kesari Bath- Udipi’s Upahar

While you may have enjoyed Kesari Bath in various places, have you had the pleasure of trying the Pineapple Rava Kesari Bath at Udipi’s Upahar? It’s truly a culinary delight that promises to tickle your taste buds with the perfect blend of sweetness and a hint of sourness from the pineapple. For all the vegetarians out there, here’s some great news: Udipi’s Upahar exclusively serves vegetarian dishes, offering a wide variety of delectable options to accompany your meal.

Location: MVP Double Road, opposite Pollocks School

Rasmalai- Laddu Gopal

When it comes to Rasmalai, Laddu Gopal truly stands out. If you’re yearning for the exquisite taste of Rasmalai, don’t hesitate—head straight to Laddu Gopal for the finest in town. Their Rasmalai is an irresistible treat, featuring sweet dumplings immersed in creamy, sweetened milk that simply dissolves in your mouth with every bite. It’s an experience that you definitely won’t want to miss!

Location: Waltair main road, Ram Nagar

Chole Kulcha- Sweet India

Sweet India has built a reputation for its exceptional food quality, making it a go-to destination for true gourmets. If you’re planning a visit to Sweet India but are undecided about your order, let me suggest the delectable Chole Kulcha. This dish is a surefire winner and won’t leave you disappointed. When it comes to Chole Kulche, Sweet India offers the very best you can find anywhere, ensuring a culinary experience that’s nothing short of delightful.

Location: Dabagardens, opposite Old Pen School

Let us know which one of these iconic food items from the famous restaurants in Vizag is your favourite.