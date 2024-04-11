With Eid al–Fitr here, we finally mark the end of the month-long Ramadan season. In honour of the celebration, various specialties, feasts, and delicacies take to the table. One of the traditional Eid dishes, holding a special place during this festival is the mouthwatering, lip smacking crowd favorite – kebab. With their aromatic spices, and tender textures, kebabs serve as a perfect centerpiece for Eid gatherings. From sheekh to shami kebabs, the list of flavourful options that you can indulge your taste buds in goes a long way. On that note, here are some of the best kebab places in Vizag:

Kebabalicious



Kebablicious promises a satisfying feast with its extensive selection of tantalising kebabs. It would be a missed opportunity not to try their Chicken Peri Peri Kebab, Chicken Malai Kebab, and Chicken Garlic Kebab. This is also one of the most affordable Kebab joints on this list, with prices being as low as Rs 35.

AB’s – Absolute Barbecues



Absolute Barbecues is an amazing buffet restaurant in Vizag, which specializes in different BBQ varieties, exotic meats, continental specials, drool-worthy desserts, and most importantly: kebabs. The beetroot kebab here, for vegetarians, is a one-of-a-kind experience. The restaurant itself provides a unique ‘do-it-yourself’ dining experience, where diners grill on the table. The central live ‘Wish Grill’ dishes out exotic varieties of Kebabs.

Smokey’s Doner Kebab



Situated in Akkayyapalem, this eatery is likely the first to bring the Doner Kebab to the city of Visakhapatnam. Despite its compact size, the menu is diverse and well-curated. Their Doner Kebab, served with house-made pita, is undeniably the highlight. Other popular dishes include the mixed Mexican rice, apricot delight broccoli, and pumpkin soup.

Barbeque Nation



Barbeque Nation is the place to be if you’re looking for a feast to break the fast with as Ramadan ends. In terms of kebabs, the Dahi Kebab and the Tandoori Sheekh kebab are too good to forget. Combine these with main courses like chilli garlic noodles or dum biryani, and you have yourself a tummy-satisfying meal.

Barkaas Arabic Restaurant



Barkaas is one of the best places in Vizag to have delicious kebabs. They offer a wide range of dishes from Arabian and North Indian cuisines – with their Mandis being headliners. However, don’t miss out on their their kebab specialties such as the Lebanese Grill, Turkish Grill, Al Faham, and Chicken Jafrani Kebabs!

R&G – Hotel GreenPark



R&G – Hotel GreenPark is a luxurious fine dining outlet located in the heart of the city. It offers a wide range of delectable dishes from around the world, prepared with the freshest ingredients. The ambiance is warm and inviting, with contemporary decor and friendly staff. The restaurant also offers a variety of drinks and desserts, but the main event is the list of sheekh and malai kebabs – available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Dining at R&G – Hotel GreenPark will surely guarantee an elegant delightful Eid.

Bombay Restaurant



We know this place for its biryanis – its time to remember it by its kebabs! A casual dining outlet with branches across and only in Vizag, the restaurant has cozy atmosphere, comfortable seating, and life-changing kebabs. Try their Chicken Afgani Kebab, Chicken Pehadi Kebab, Malai Kebab, or Kulma Kebab for an unforgettable experience.

The restaurant also offers a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The staff is friendly and attentive, and the service is prompt.

Whether it’s the smoky flavors of charcoal-grilled kebabs or the spicy kick of tandoori kebabs, there’s something for everyone on this list. This Eid, relish the celebrations at these kebab places in Vizag – they’re the best that the city has to offer!

