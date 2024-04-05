Being a soul-satisfying dish, good biryani in itself is easy to come by. The real challenge is in finding great biryani – the kind that makes you forget your surroundings, has you licking your fingers, and leaves you content yet craving. If you’re a Vizagite, however, you don’t need to do any of the work – we already have. Simply sit back and enjoy this curated list of some of the best, most top-rated and well-loved biryani places in Vizag.

Zeeshan

Yearning for the original Hyderabadi Dum Biryani? Zeeshan has become all the rave these days. Hyderabadi chefs work their magic behind the kitchen doors to make you a plate of addicting biryani. Whether you are looking for vegetarian or non-vegetarian options, a few bites or a mandi – their menu has delicious Hyderabadi cuisine for everyone. Highly recommended dishes include the Chicken Fried Mandi, Mutton Mandi, Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, and the Chicken Lollipop Biryani.

Location: Chitralaya Road, Jagadamba Junction

Subbayya Gari

Firstly, Subbayya Gari gets points right away for being one of those restaurants, welcoming its guests with an authentic taste of the ‘Vindhu Bhojanam’ – the traditional South Indian thali with more than thirty vegetarian dishes served on the green banana leaf. You should absolutely go here if you’re in the mood to indulge your tongue with a variety of wholesome flavours.

The real reason Subbayya Gari is on this list, however, is because of their Jackfruit Biryani! In recent times, this vegan equivalent of mutton biryani has become the fond favourite of many. And if you’re looking for the place that serves it best, head over to Subbayya Gari right away!

Location: Dwarka Nagar

Spicy Venue

This restaurant has become quite a sensation for its biryanis. The standout is the MLA Potlam Biryani, a delectable dish featuring prawns and mutton kheema. Pair it with a side of Dragon Chicken, and finish off with their renowned Apricot Delight for dessert. This culinary experience is one you’ll cherish forever!

Location: Siripuram Circle, Balaji Nagar

Hotel Muntaj

In the city of destiny, Hotel Muntaj is synonymous with soul-satiating biryani. Some of its specialities include the Chicken Dum Biriyani, Chicken Tikka Biriyani, and Mutton Kheema Biriyani. Its extra-specialty includes being a choice restaurant of the famous Bahubali actor, Prabhas. Because of its popularity, rush hours are the norm here. However, the staff is always on top of things, and you will experience no lack of hospitality or service.

Location: HB Colony

Dharani

Who says non-vegetarians get to have all the fun? Dharani is the ultimate stop for veg-biriyani lovers. As Hotel Daspalla’s distinguished in-house restaurant, it promises wholesome and fulfilling food that vegetarians from every corner of the city love. One of the oldest restaurants in town, Dharani is praised by all for retaining its quality, which is how the restaurant captured hearts to begin with. While its scrumptious South Indian Vegetarian thalis get the most attention, the veg biryani here is an underrated delicacy, and certainly the best in Vizag.

Location: Hotel Dasapalla, Jagadamba Junction

Satyam

Another old gem in Vizag that is still pulling crowds is the Satyam Restaurant. Since 2005, it has stacked up a reputation for its friendly staff, consistently good service, and great dining experience. Serving Indian, Chinese and Tandoori cuisine, the place is highly reputed in Vizag for its Chicken Dum and Chicken Fry Biryani. The restaurant is perfect for enjoying a satisfying meal with your family or friends.

Location: Railway New Colony Road, Dwaraka Nagar

Navarasa

Genuine flavours and good quality, maintained over time, have made this restaurant golden in the eyes (and taste buds) of many Vizagites. Truly a biryani lover’s paradise, this place is well-known for dishes like its Afgani Chicken, Paneer Tikka, Mutton Marag soup, and most importantly – its Chicken Dum Biriyani and Fry Piece Biriyani.

Location: Chaitanya Nagar, Gajuwaka

Kamat

When in doubt, go to Kamat! This place is practically every Vizag resident’s go-to for good, tummy-filling chicken biryani. Most recognised for their Chicken Fry Piece Biryani, Kamat also has a range of appetizers to go with the dish. AC Hall seating is available, but so is rooftop seating if you wish to opt for a unique and breezy experience.

Location: Dr NTR Beach Rd, Lawsons Bay Colony,

Based on real-time reviews and the gossip around town, these are some of the best biryani places in Vizag. If you happen to try them out, do comment below and let us know if you agree!

