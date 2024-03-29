Being a coastal city, Visakhapatnam is not just renowned for its stunning beaches, but also for its delectable seafood. Undoubtedly, there are many places and restaurants in Vizag serving them fresh and delicious. However, if you’re craving something cheaper and more street-style – there are a number of food trucks and stalls that will bring hot and mouth-watering seafood straight from the nets to your plates! So, here are some of the best street food joints in Vizag serving excellent seafood that you must try:

1. Aha Beach Bites

The famed Monster Lobster is Aha Beach Bites’ unique speciality. It is one of the only street food places with seafood options other than fish and crab.

At Aha Beach Bites, seafood lovers can indulge in an array of delights. From lobster to squid, octopus to stingray, and king mackerel to spotted sickle fish, this stall offers a tantalizing selection. Every item is made on the customers’ order, freshly cut, marinated, and fried to perfection. The result? Hot and crispy seafood that will leave you craving more.

Location: YMCA parking, Dr NTR Beach Rd, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair, Port Area

2. Eat More BBQ

Eat More BBQ lives up to its name by serving a variety of fish alongside other delectable options. Whether you fancy quail fry, chicken wings, chicken papcorn, or chicken strips, this stall has it all. But of course, its real charm lies in the seafood options – barramundi (pandugappa), red snapper, king mackerel, Indian salmon, apollo, dry anchovies, prawn (kebab and fry), and crab. You can ask them to fry these dishes on a tawa grill, or using oil – depending on your preference. Served with tomato and pudina chutney on the side, these dishes are a delight for your taste buds.

Location: Night Food Street, YSR Central Backside, Old Jail Road, Dwarka Nagar

3. Shawarma Station

Shawarma Station stands out for its unique banana leaf tawa fish fry – one of the rare seafood street joints in Vizag serving fish this way. They have a variety of fish that you can choose from – king mackerel, narrow-barred Spanish mackerel (konam), pomfret and barramundi (pandugappa) fish. Their recipe includes marinating the fish with a blend of spices, wrapping it in banana leaves, and frying it to perfection. The banana leaf imparts a distinct flavour while minimizing oil absorption. The result? A hot, crispy, yummy plate of fish!

Location: Night Food Street, YSR Central Backside, Old Jail Road, Dwarka Nagar

4. Sai Ram Grilled Kebabs

Grilled Kebabs offers a delightful mix of deep-fried and Tawa-grilled options. From pomfret and Mackerel to salmon and king mackerel, their seafood selection is impressive. Try the prawn pakora, crab plate, and hariyali kebabs as well!

Location: Night Food Street, YSR Central Backside, Old Jail Road, Dwarka Nagar

5. Fish Canteen

Fish Canteen is a must-visit for seafood aficionados. Their specialties include crab fry, pomfret fry, prawns fry, mackerel fry, and more. Other food options that you can relish include chicken joints, chicken fry, chicken pakoras, noodles, and fried rice. Brought fresh from the nets, these dishes are served with a side of lemon and onion. Don’t miss their hot and crunchy crab fry, marinated with aromatic spices and flours. The stall is open from 11:00 am to 9:30 pm. Located right across the beach, you can enjoy your hot and fresh seafood with a view!

Location: Opposite RK Beach

These five street food joints in Vizag are go-to destinations if you’re looking to enjoy the coastal city’s seafood in the most authentic and localised way. Do note that all the places located in the Night Food Street tend to be open between 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm. If you visited any of these places, comment below and let us know what you enjoyed!

