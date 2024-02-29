Vizag is a city that’s known for its diverse culinary offerings. Among the many tastes and cuisines available in the city, chaat stands out as a beloved street food item that captures the essence of North Indian gastronomy. Here are the top five chaat places in Vizag where you can indulge in these tangy, spicy delights:

Chaat India

Chaat India stands out in Vizag with a great reputation for quantity and taste. Serving various types of chaats, panipuri, and live jalebi, this spot has a consistent base of chole that adds a signature flavor to all its chaat variations. While the place lacks a separate seating area for evening snacks, the taste more than compensates for it. The extra Rs 5/- parcel service charge is a small price to pay for the delightful experience. Don’t miss the Dahi Puri, Kachori Chaat, and Samosa Chaat here!

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadara

Sweet India

Sweet India has become a household name and an iconic confectionary in the city, particularly for North Indian food enthusiasts. Renowned for its Raj Kachori Chaat and piping hot jalebis, this is one of the go-to places for those who want authentic North Indian snacks and sweets in Vizag. The unbeatable Tikki Chaat and flavorful chutneys make it a must-try for all. Also conveniently available on Swiggy and Zomato, Sweet India brings the taste of North India to your doorstep.

Location: Sampath Vinayaka Temple Rd; Daba Garden Rd; Ram Nagar

Laddu Gopal

Laddu Gopal has swiftly made a name for itself, especially for its Chole Kulche. The extensive variety of chaats, including the delectable Dahi Puri and Samosa Chaat, showcase their remarkable culinary expertise. As you explore the menu, you’ll find a symphony of flavors that take eating chaat to another level. Laddu Gopal is a delightful stop for those seeking a perfect blend of sweet and savory!

Location: Waltair Main Road; Beach Road; Seethammadara; MVP Colony

Banarasi Chaat Corner

Banarasi Chaat Corner offers a refreshing departure from the typical chat taste in Vizag. With a variety of options, their Papdi Chaat stands out as something new and unique. The Panipuri, filled in with a masala stuffing that is worth savoring, is a definite must-try. Don’t forget to indulge in their signature Banarasi Chaat, a delightful treat that adds a unique touch to Vizag’s chaat scene.

Location: VIP Road

New Delhi Sweets

New Delhi Sweets, renowned for its delectable Gulab Jamuns, also has a delectable savory side as evidenced by its flavorful chaats. Although it is a little on the pricier end, the place is worth trying. A standout we recommend is their Tikki Chaat, a must-try that promises a burst of flavor with every bite.

Location: Chinna Waltair Main Road

These chaat stops offer a yummy respite from the stress of the day. Should you crave an evening snack, drop by at any of these places and try out their chaat items – don’t forget to let us know about your experience in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.