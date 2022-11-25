Winter is here, and our minds are conditioned to think about nothing but hot and spicy food to suit this brisk weather. From crispy mirchi bajjis to filling and flavourful noodles, fast food has conquered our hearts and is almost always among our cravings. One such fast food that remains forever in our hearts is the piping hot chaat that comes with a dash of lime and a sprinkle of fresh coriander. Vizag, the birthplace of many loved fast foods, boasts a plethora of food joints that serve some of the best chaats you will ever taste.

Here are the places that serve the best chaats in Vizag that must try to fulfil your winter cravings.

Laddu Gopal, MVP Double Road

Located on the MVP Double Road, this famous food outlet is a long-time favourite for foodies in the city. This well-lit shop boasts a wide range of authentic sweets, spicy snacks, and a considerable menu of evening foods. Laddu is very famous for the buttery Pav Bhaji but what also makes it stand out from others is the hot chaat. With a variety of chaats to choose from, most of the customers love the Samosa Chaat here. Don’t forget to try the Tikki Chola and Papdi chaats if you have an appetite.

Sweet India, VIP Road

An old timer in serving delicious North Indian snacks in Vizag, Sweet India is a name that needs no introduction. From the tastiest of pav bhajis, cutlets, and dhoklas, this place has everything from a North Indian household. For years now, its chaats have been one of the primary reasons for its strong fanbase. The Kachori Chaat, Banarasi Aloo Chaat, and Tikki Chola Chaat are something you must not miss the next time you crave a flavourful filling.

Beside Samatha College, MVP Circle

A street-side stall in MVP Colony, this tiny outlet is located beside Samatha College. One of the most regularly-visited street food stalls by the area’s student population, it serves hot chaats in several varieties. The most unique dish here is the mirchi bajji chaat which comes with pieces of spicy mirchi bajji dipped in the hot and flavourful chaat. Don’t miss visiting this place the next time you are around.

Gothisons, MVP Colony

There are a hundred options when it comes to chaat in Vizag. But have you tried the MVP Colony chaat stall beside Gotisons? If not, you know where to go! From samosa chaat to papdi chaat, every dish here is worth a try, especially on a chilly evening. Our recommendation will be the mouth-watering samosa chaat. If you can’t find your way to this stall, ask around, as it’s a crowd favourite among the locals.

Shivam Chaat and Pani Puri, Lawsons Bay Colony

A newbie in town, Shivam Chaat and Pani Puri is gaining fame for his unique five flavours of Pani Puri. Apart from this, this stall in Lawsons Bay Colony caters to those craving a dose of hot chaat on a cold evening. Don’t forget to give it a shot the next time you are around.

