The cold has kicked in, and the clothes are getting thicker by the day. The most favourite season for Vizagites is here, and the best way to keep ourselves warm and not fall sick too often is to have some hot soup. Though Vizag is home to numerous restaurants, here are a few restaurants that serve the best soups. A sip of their hot soup can wither away all the chills in your body and help you brave this cold season.

Enjoy the winter while it lasts with these six best soups in Vizag!

#1 Cream of Chicken/Mushroom Soup @ Sam’s Griddle

A perfect reminder of the winter season is the Cream of Chicken / Mushroom Soup at Sam’s Griddle. Spiced to perfection, with chunks of chicken or mushroom and paired with a slice of garlic bread, this soup is the warmest way to get through this winter season. No better place than Sam’s Griddle near Siripuram to try out this soup.

#2 Chicken Noodle Soup @ Soup Stop

The Chicken Noodle Soup at the Soup Stop is a highly recommended choice. The chicken soup gets interesting with a twist of noodles dunked in them. Adding a crunch to the whole experience, this soup is a meal on its own. It’s pretty filling! Make sure to have the soup warm for the best taste.

#3 Khow Suey Veg/Chicken @ Mekong

The one and only name that pop’s up in a Vizagite’s head when we say Asian food is the Mekong at the Green Park Hotel. As every dish at this restaurant is highly recommended, we would suggest you try their Khow Suey soup in veg or chicken on your next visit. Welcome this 2022 winter the warmest way with this mouthwatering Burmese soup. The touch of coconut milk in this noodle soup will be your new favourite.

#4 Sweet Corn Soup @ Near HDFC Bank Pandurangapuram

Located on one of the connecting roads to RK Beach, the sweet corn soup available at this food truck is the best street food in town. Served piping hot in a glass, you can choose between veg, egg and chicken. Make sure to reach there as the sun sets, as it’s popularly known to get sold out early. It is exactly located diagonally opposite the HDFC Bank on Pandurangapuram Road.

#5 Manchow Soup @ Platform 65

A restaurant mostly famous for its concept in the Vizag is lesser known for its food. But have you tried their Manchow Soup? It is delicious and the best way to keep yourself warm this winter. Served to your table on a train, the experience and this soup will remain on your favourites list.

#6 Kodi Soup @ Zamindari

A class apart from all the common names you hear on the soup menu is this Kodi Soup at Zamindari. The restaurant has a nativity to its menu and sticks by recipes that are true to the Telugu state. Though they have a wide range of soups, their Kodi Soup is our absolute favourite. This newly opened restaurant is worth a try!

If you think any other best soups in Vizag deserve mention on this list, let us know in the comments below, or make sure to tag us on Instagram.