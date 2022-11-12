The sun has finally calmed down and let the cool breeze do its thing in Vizag city. With pleasant evenings come the cravings! But do we really need a reason to munch on food? We doubt! Nevertheless, every season has its own share of famous food items in Vizag. Just like how muri mixture and punugulu become our go-to dishes during the monsoon, we believe the below-listed famous food items of Vizag are best enjoyed in the winter season. If you agree, let us know in the comments below!

Here is a list of 7 Vizag famous food items that are best enjoyed in winter

#1 Mega’s 555

Are you craving some spicy, hot and crispy chicken on a cold evening? If yes, the Chicken 555 stall on the side lanes of RK Beach Road is one name you should not forget. Well-known among many locals, this stall serves the most delicious non-vegetarian snacks, especially its signature dish, the Chicken 555. Served hot at an affordable price, the dish comes in long strips of chicken, deep fried, and sauteed in a variety of sauces. The stall is also home to great fried rice and Manchuria.

#2 Kailash Pav Bhaaji

Isn’t pav bhaji just everyone’s favourite evening snack? Maybe even breakfast, lunch and dinner! Just kidding! But if you are really craving for some delicious pav bhaji this winter season in Vizag, we have a recommendation for you. Kailash pav bhaji, located on the same street as Mega 555, is a must-try. But, there is some magical ingredient he is not willing to disclose. If you find out, let us know!

#3 MVP Colony Chaat

There are a hundred options when it comes to chaat in Vizag. But have you tried the MVP Colony chaat stall beside Gotisons? If not, you know where to go! From samosa chaat to papdi chaat, every dish here is worth a try, especially on a chilly evening. Our recommendation will be the mouth-watering samosa chaat. If you can’t find your way to this stall, ask around, as it’s a crowd favourite among the locals.

Also read: Make the best of this winter season at these hill stations in Andhra Pradesh

#4 Narendra Vada Pav

A small stall next to the MVP Circle called Narendra Snacks is a newbie to Vizag’s street food scene. However, this delicious snack shop quickly became a favourite among the audience since it served some of the best vada pavs in the city. Hot Mirchi bajjis, puri with curry, and mouth-watering (literally) pain puris are also available here. The flavour of his hot snacks is elevated to a whole new level with his sweet and tangy sauce.

#5 Rushikonda Beach Maggie

Suppose you are wondering why Maggies, we have a reason! One of the most popular snacks among the college-going students of Vizag is the ‘two-minute snack’. Maggie at Rushikonda Beach was initially just a quick lunch for the nearby colleges, but today the variety of maggies offered here attracts people from across the city. From egg maggie and cheese maggie to chicken maggie, you will love them all. The added benefit is the mesmerising view of the ocean as you enjoy a delicious plate of maggie on a cold evening. So stop imagining, and check it out today!

#6 Godavari Special Bajjis and Mixtures

What could be better than hot, spicy Mirchi bajjis topped with fried peanuts and onions? Located near the Kotak Salesian School on the main Chinna Waltair road, this street food vendor has a number of unique dishes that will excite you. If you are craving some hot bajjis on a cold evening, try their famous bajji chaat! The varieties offered here range from Tomato Bajji Mixture to Vankaya (brinjal) Bajji Mixture, but our personal favourite is their Egg bajji mixture.

#7 Phulka with Egg Burji

MVP Colony can easily be regarded as the best food street in Vizag. Here is yet another suggestion you must consider trying this winter season in Vizag. A small stall located opposite the restaurant Delicacies on MVP Circle Road serves hot pulkas with egg burji, egg curry and much more! (Literally mouth-watering) He opens shop every day from 7 pm to 10:30 pm and serves the lightest pulkas you would have ever had. Will you believe that gulping down 10 pulkas is a cakewalk? Make sure to check this place out on a day you don’t feel like making dinner!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates on famous food in Vizag