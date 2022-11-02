As the winter season nears, it’s time for that chilly drive up the mountains. According to reports, this year, winter in Andhra Pradesh is going to be severe, and we can expect the temperatures to drop as low as 15 degrees Celsius in various parts of the state. So, we can imagine how cold it can get across the famous hill stations in Andhra Pradesh. So, if you are planning a weekend getaway for any of these winter weekends, here are the best options you can check out.

Here is a list of the best hill stations in Andhra Pradesh for this winter season.

#1 Mahendragiri

Considered the second-highest peak in India, the Mahendragiri Hills are a part of the Eastern Ghats located in Odisha. Associated with many mythological mentions from the past, this beautiful hill range is located at a distance of 222 km from Vizag. With the best time to visit being the post-monsoon season, this hill station is well connected by road from the City of Destiny. In addition to a breathtaking view, tourists are offered jungle safari, trekking and visits to ancient temples in the area. Making it worth your while, Mahendragiri is one perfect getaway for this season in Andhra Pradesh.

#2 Maredumilli

A trip to the evergreen forests of Maredumilli in the East Godavari District serves as the perfect weekend getaway. It is a nature lover’s paradise located in the dense forests of the Eastern Ghats near Rajahmundry. The entire region is picturesque, with green grasslands encircled by hills with many streams flowing over undulating rocks. The tranquillity, the greenery, the waterfalls, and the clear night skies make Maredumilli one of the most scenic spots in south-eastern India. During your stay, make sure to visit the Bhupathipalem Reservoir, Amruthadhara Waterfalls, and the Manyam Viewpoint.

#3 Horsely Hills

Located near Tirupati, this hill station is also famous for its chilly temperatures in the winter. An interesting fact to note is that these hills are named after the British officer WD Horsely, who shifted his residence here to enjoy the cool temperatures in summer. With many parks, lakes and sightseeing spots, these hills are a good visit for those residing in close by cities. So go camping with friends and family to make the best of the weather.

#4 Ananthagiri Hills

Known to be one of the coolest places in Andhra Pradesh during summer, you can imagine the temperatures in the winter season. The best option for adventure enthusiasts who like to explore unknown roads and walk into the wild. These hills have beautiful resorts to stay in with a number of places to visit, like the Cumbum lake, Mahanadi, the Holy Trail and much more.

#5 Lambasingi

The list will only be complete by mentioning the most famous Lambasingi hills. Locally known as the Switzerland of Andhra Pradesh, this hilly range is known for its freezing temperatures in the winter. During your visit, take advantage of the strawberry-picking experience, and enjoy some juicy and fresh strawberries. This winter destination is located at a distance of 4 hours from Vizag city.

