Trekking is one of the most popular choices of adventure activities among adrenaline junkies, especially among Indians. Given the extensively-spread ranges of mountains, the subcontinent is home to several trekking destinations that call out to nature lovers. The winter season, October to December, is considered one of the best times to go out for a trek owing to the beauty the foggy climate adds to the mountains. If you are on the lookout for trekking plans this season, South India has some of the best trekking destinations the land has to offer.

Here are some of the most sought-after trekking destinations in South India that are best visited during winter.

Chembra Trek- Kerala

Located in the Wayanad District of Kerala, Chembra Peak is one of the highest peaks in the Western Ghats. The Chembra trek, which commences at Meppadi, spans a distance of 6,890 ft above sea level. This lush green peak is home to exotic flora and fauna that are a treat to sore eyes. Chembra Trek is one of the most recommended for beginners and takes a little over four hours to reach the top. On the way up is a tiny heart-shaped lake that calls for a short photography session.

Kuduremukha- Karnataka

The second-highest peak of Karnataka, at 6,214 ft above sea level, Kuduremukha is located in the Chikkamagaluru District. The name Kuduremukha translates to ‘horse-faced’ owing to the shape of the mountain from a side view. One of the most popular trekking destinations in Karnataka, Kuduremukha is open to only 50 trekkers per day. With stunning views and picturesque landscapes, the place lives up to the name of the ‘Himalayas of the South.’The trekking difficulty here is determined as easy to moderate.

Kodaikanal- Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal needs no introduction to those who love to travel. Known for picture-perfect locations and sceneries, the place is also home to trekking trails ranging in various levels of difficulty. For the unversed, the Kodaikanal-Berijam trail suits the best with a view of lush green valleys and mountains dotting the hill station. The Periyakulam Adukkam-Kodaikanal is a trail that puts forward a challenge. With a distance of about 18 km, this trek takes up to 7 hours of effort.

Nagalapuram Hills- Andhra Pradesh

Situated in Tirupati District, the Nagalapuram trek is one of the most scenic hikes in Andhra Pradesh. The trek, which is considered mildly difficult, spans 13 km, to and fro, through the forests of the Eastern Ghats. Nagalapuram is home to three waterfalls, which can be visited along the trek. The third waterfall, however, is considered dangerous and trekkers are recommended not to venture into it without proper safety gear. Night stay and camping are prohibited in the area.

Anthargange- Karnataka

One of the very few trekking destinations in South India that are suitable for overnight camping, Anthargange is one of the most sought-after locations in Karnataka. The hill is located at 1,712 ft above sea level and is considered a moderately difficult hike to the top. The hills are home to caves that are best explored during the night. Make sure you carry the equipment for a bonfire camping and beware of wild animals.

