The East Coast Railways (ECoR) announced two weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi the weekly special trains to and from Visakhapatnam have been announced with an aim to clear the Dasara rush.

Below are the details of the weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar which will run from the first week of October.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Train number 08579 Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad Special will be available from 5 October 2022 (Wednesday) to 26 October 2022. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7 pm every Wednesday and reach Secunderabad at 8:20 am the next morning (Thursday).

In the return direction, train number 08580 Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Special will be available from 6 October 2022 (Thursday) to 27 October 2022. The train will depart from Secunderabad at 7:40 pm every Thursday and reach Visakhapatnam at 6:40 am the next morning (Friday).

Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam

Train number 08585 Visakhapatnam to Mahabubnagar Special will be available from 4 October (Tuesday) to 25 October 2022. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm every Tuesday and reach Mahabubnagar at 10:30 am the next morning (Wednesday).

In the return direction, train number 08586 Mahabubnagar to Visakhapatnam Special will be available from 5 October 2022 (Wednesday) to 26 October 2022. The train will depart from Mahabubnagar at 6:20 pm every Wednesday and reach Visakhapatnam the next morning at 9:50 am (Thursday).

