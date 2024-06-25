Even as the government has warned that ganja smuggling will be dealt with an iron hand, the railway police seized over 13 kg of ganja at the Vizag railway station on 24 June 2024. The railway police, during their routine check, noticed the illegal transport of ganja by a person and took him into custody.

The person was identified as Yogendra of Palwal district in Haryana State. When questioned, the accused revealed that the ganja was being taken to Delhi.

As ganja smuggling continues to flourish in the State, particularly in Visakhapatnam, the new government has taken a firm resolve to end the menace. Vangalapudi Anitha, who has been allotted the portfolio of Home, at a meeting with police officials in Visakhapatnam recently, directed them to come out with an action plan.

In tune with the directive, the Vizag police prepared an action plan to make the city ganja-free in 100 days. As part of the plan, the cultivation of cannabis will be checked not only in the Visakhapatnam district but also in its neighbouring areas. For this purpose, technology will be utilised to track ganja plantations.

Besides the capture of illegal ganja smuggling in Vizag railway station, the movements of the accused in all ganja seizure cases will be monitored. With all these efforts, police are hopeful of a solution to end the clandestine operation.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.