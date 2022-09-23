In order to clear the Dasara rush, the Public Transport Department (PTD) announced 520 special buses from Visakhapatnam to major locations in the state. As per the PTD officials, all the scheduled regular buses to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, and other places have been fully reserved between 29 September and 9 October 2022.

The officials announced that 280 special buses would run between Visakhapatnam and various locations from 28 September to 4 October 2022. These buses include 40 to Hyderabad, 70 to Vijayawada, 50 to Rajahmundry, 20 to Kakinada, and 100 to Srikakulam, Ichapuram, Paathapatnam, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, and Salur.

240 more special buses will run between Visakhapatnam and other locations post-Dasara, between 6 and 9 October 2022. These include 20 to Hyderabad, 100 to Vijayawada, 50 to Rajahmundry, 20 to Kakinada, and 50 to Srikakulam, Ichapuram, Paathapatnam, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, and Salur. The Dasa special buses from Visakhapatnam will start from Dwaraka Bus Station, Maddilapalem, Steel City, Gajuwaka, Simhachalam, and Railway Station Bus Stop.

PTD Visakhapatnam Regional Manager A Appala Raju informed that extra buses would be arranged on the routes with high demand, and buses would be cancelled on routes with lower demand. He added that additional buses would run during the night depending on the demand.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run over 4,500 special buses between 26 September and 9 October 2022 during the Dasara festive season.

