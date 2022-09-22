On Thursday, 22 September 2022, the Indian Navy commissioned two new Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Vizag. The first-of-their-kind DSVs were launched in the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC. Kala Hari Kumar, President, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association performed the traditional honours and launched the newly-built ships.

The 118.4 m long vessels will have a displacement of 9,350 tonnes and will be deployed for deep sea diving ops. In its statement, the Indian Navy said, “With approximately 80 per cent indigenous content, the DSV project generated considerable local employment and has also promoted indigenisation which in turn will boost India’s economy.”

The DSVs have been specially designed by the HSL to carry out submarine rescue operations, sustained patrolling, and search and rescue operations. Additionally, the DSVs are also embarked with Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRV). The two new Vizag-made DSVs will play a key role in enhancing the reach and capability of the Indian Navy to carry out rescue operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Recently, the HSL in Vizag has also taken up the project of building various kinds of speed boats for several purposes. The new speed boats are said to be used in various sectors such as tourism, defence, vigilance, and health. More details.

