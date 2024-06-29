On 28 June 2024, Friday, the Indian Navy de-inducted and bid farewell to ‘Saaras’, a UH-3H helicopter, after 17 years of distinguished service during a ceremony at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, presided over the event, which was attended by veteran officers, sailors of the UH-3H squadron, and their families. The ceremony was a moment of reflection on the helicopter’s invaluable contributions. The UH-3H will be succeeded by the Sea King 42C helicopter at INAS 350, continuing the legacy of operational excellence.

The de-induction ceremony marked the conclusion of an era that saw the UH-3H introduce groundbreaking capabilities in Special Operations and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. Its significant role in the ever-changing maritime landscape will forever be remembered in the annals of Indian Naval Aviation.

Introduced to India in 2007 alongside INS Jalashwa, the UH-3H was inducted into INAS 350, known as ‘Saaras,’ on 24 March, 2009, at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. This versatile helicopter was pivotal in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, offshore installation security, and special operations. Its advanced SAR capabilities and logistical support were crucial during natural disasters, often turning the tide from despair to relief and saving countless lives. The emblem of ‘Saaras,’ gracing the squadron crest, embodies the motto “Strength, Valour, and Perseverance,” reflecting the helicopter’s steadfast commitment to securing the nation’s maritime boundaries.

As its service life concludes, one de-inducted UH-3H helicopter will be permanently displayed in the ‘City of Destiny,’ Visakhapatnam, to inspire future generations. During the ceremony, the Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command handed over a commemorative plaque to K Mayur Ashok, IAS, Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam, symbolizing the transfer of the aircraft to the state government.

