The Hindustan Shipyard Limited, the leading shipbuilding firm in Vizag, has decided to build speed boats with seven designs to serve various purposes. Considering the application of speed boats in different fields, the HSL authorities have taken up this project named P-42 in collaboration with Norway and an Indian company.

HSL aims to deliver these speed boats to various departments such as marine police, navy, tourism, fire department, etc. Currently, designs and plans are being formulated by the authorities, and a few demo pieces have already been built based on them. The boats will be built to serve the military in emergencies such as rescuing drowned persons. Similarly, a boat to prevent mid-sea fires has also been designed for the fire department.

The designs include an ambulance model, a recreational model to serve as a tourist attraction, a model for the police and coast guard, and one stationed at jetties and fishing harbours.

Commodore Hemant Khatri, C&MD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Vizag, informed that the authorities are directing their efforts to commence full-fledged production of the speed boats at the earliest. He added that these boats would be produced as per demand and not on a mass production basis.

