The Visakhapatnam police successfully resolved 80 property crimes cases in June, as announced by City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi on Sunday. During a media briefing, Commissioner Bagchi reported that the police apprehended 69 individuals involved in various property crimes throughout the month.

Commissioner Bagchi noted that a total of 99 property offences were reported in the previous month, with stolen property valued at Rs 78.6 lakh. 80 cases were solved, including one robbery, 3 daytime thefts, 14 night-time house thefts, an auto theft, a car theft, 16 common thefts, 9 chain thefts, 24 motorcycle thefts, 7 wire thefts, and one pickpocket theft.

In the cracked property crimes in June, 12 phones, 381.93 grams of gold jewellery, 501.36 grams of silver, Rs 7.94 lakh in cash, 13 kg of copper wires and 20 kg of aluminium wires worth Rs 37.12 lakh were recovered by the Visakhapatnam Police.

To combat property crimes, special teams were formed, utilizing advanced technical methods and diverse investigative approaches. As part of preventive measures, 338 CCTV cameras were installed across the city, and 120 awareness meetings were conducted by crime wing officers to educate the public on safety measures.

