The State government has taken a serious view of the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl, murdered at Koppugundupalem in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district on 6 July. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan enquired Home Minister Anitha about the incident and wanted the accused nabbed immediately.

The accused, identified as Suresh, was reportedly stalking the girl who was studying 9th standard, for the past some time. The girl, along with her parents had approached the police. Filing a case against Suresh under POCSO, the police arrested him. Suresh, who was released on a bail, allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle and killed her. He is absconding.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Anitha said the accused would be nabbed in a day or two. She promised all help to the kin of the victim from the government. Denying negligence on the part of the police, she, however, said action would be taken in case any lethargic attitude was found.

Following a directive by the Home Minister, special police teams have been formed and they are on the task to trace the absconding culprit responsible for the 14-year-old girl who was murdered in Anakapalle. Meanwhile, Ramana, father of the girl, demanded handing over of Suresh to his (Ramana) family for teaching him a lesson so that no other girl would suffer like his daughter. “Or, he should be killed in an encounter in front of us,” he said. Ramana threated to commit suicide in front of the police station if his demand is not conceded.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.