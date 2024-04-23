In a heartbreaking event, Dasari Chandu, a 20-year-old Telugu medical student from Andhra Pradesh, lost his life and met death during a visit to a waterfall in Kyrgyzstan this past Sunday, 21 March 2024. Chandu, whose father is a halwa merchant in Madugu village, Anakapalle district, had travelled to Kyrgyzstan less than a year ago to study medicine. As per the family, the university had organized a trip to the local waterfalls for the students after their examinations.

It was reported that five students from Andhra Pradesh got drenched while standing under the waterfall. The following Monday afternoon brought the terrible news to Chandu’s parents that their son had tragically died after getting trapped.

Anakapalli’s MP, Satyavathy, promptly informed Union Minister Kishan Reddy about the incident. The minister has since been in touch with officials at the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan to arrange for Chandu’s body to be returned to his hometown for the last rites.