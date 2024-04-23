In a heartbreaking event, Dasari Chandu, a 20-year-old Telugu medical student from Andhra Pradesh, lost his life and met death during a visit to a waterfall in Kyrgyzstan this past Sunday, 21 March 2024. Chandu, whose father is a halwa merchant in Madugu village, Anakapalle district, had travelled to Kyrgyzstan less than a year ago to study medicine. As per the family, the university had organized a trip to the local waterfalls for the students after their examinations.
It was reported that five students from Andhra Pradesh got drenched while standing under the waterfall. The following Monday afternoon brought the terrible news to Chandu’s parents that their son had tragically died after getting trapped.
Anakapalli’s MP, Satyavathy, promptly informed Union Minister Kishan Reddy about the incident. The minister has since been in touch with officials at the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan to arrange for Chandu’s body to be returned to his hometown for the last rites.
Last week, under similar circumstances, a distressing event unfolded when two students from Andhra Pradesh, who were studying in the United Kingdom, tragically drowned at a picturesque waterfall in Scotland.
Preceding the death of the Telugu student in Kyrgyzstan, the unfortunate incident occurred at the Linn of Tummel, near Blair Atholl in Perthshire, on Wednesday evening. Two men from a group of friends who were on an outing fell into the water and found themselves in trouble.
In response to the emergency, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched boat teams and vessels to aid in the rescue efforts after their friends alerted the emergency services.
“Around 7 pm on Wednesday, April 17, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland reported.
The Indian High Commission in London confirmed that the two students, Jitendranath Karuturi, 26, and Chanhakya Bolisetti, 22, from Andhra Pradesh, had “drowned in an unfortunate incident”. Their bodies were discovered a short distance downstream.
