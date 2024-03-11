In a grim case near the Yendada locality in Vizag, a 43-year-old cab driver, M Subrahmanyam, was discovered dead with burn injuries – leaving officials puzzled over whether it was a murder or suicide. Locals stumbled upon his charred remains amidst a pile of stones on the roadside. Subrahmanyam’s identity was confirmed through evidence from his nearby car. A resident of MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam, his untimely demise has been registered as a suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC. Authorities are yet to ascertain whether it was a case of murder or suicide. His brother, a pastor, was notified about the incident and came forward to provide more details about the deceased.

Here are additional details:

Marital History:

Subrahmanyam had been living alone since his divorce three years ago. His 12-year-long marriage ended due to financial difficulties. The couple had a son, who now resides with his mother.

Past Troubles:

The police uncovered disturbing evidence—pictures on Subrahmanyam’s phone dated March 8, showing self-inflicted wrist injuries. This suggests a possible suicide attempt.

Investigation:

Circle Inspector (CI), G Govinda Rao is leading the investigation. Fingerprints from the scene have been collected, and Subrahmanyam’s cell phone is being examined. Two liquor bottles and a pair of slippers were also found near the site. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.

The murder or suicide case remains shrouded in mystery, and the Vizag City Police authorities are diligently piecing together the events leading to this tragic end.

Read also: Four Lives Lost in Fatal Road Accident Near Araku Valley on Maha Shivaratri Eve