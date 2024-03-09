On Friday night, a tragic road accident involving the collision of three two-wheelers near Madala Panchayat Tummagudli in Araku mandal, Alluri Sitaramaraju district, resulted in four fatalities and left four others with serious injuries. It is reported that the individuals were traveling to the Maha Shivaratri fair happening in Nandivalasa.

The incident happened at around 10:30 pm, when one motorbike struck the other two, on the route between Dumma Gudri village and Ganjai Guda village. Three individuals lost their lives on the spot, while others sustained injuries. Tragically, one more person succumbed while undergoing medical care. The seriously injured were rushed to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for urgent treatment. The police have registered a case, and the bodies have been transferred to the government hospital for post-mortem.

This road accident near Araku left four deceased, including Buridi Hari (22) and Ammanakant (9) from the Chinalabudu area, as well as Trinath (32), and Bhargav (4), from the Lotheru Panchayat Manjaguda area.

