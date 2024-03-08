It is International Women’s Day, and in Vizag, households, streets, offices, and ceremony halls have been abuzz with talk of Nari Shakti. Multiple women are being felicitated all across town – as they should, no doubt – but the heart and soul of this occasion lies in women celebrating women, don’t you think? With this in mind, we talked to different women from Vizag, gathering their thoughts on female relationships, and how women supporting each other can be the key to moving forward.

“When a woman goes out into the world with the hope of achieving something, her biggest support system – apart from family – is her female tribe. They are her cheerleaders”, said Abhignya Grandhi, who is an urban designer, planner, entrepreneur, and architect, in Vizag. “As a new mother balancing a busy job, I can always depend on my female friends to help me through a tough situation. In fact, it was only two days ago, that I had an unskippable meeting, and a dear friend pushed aside her own meeting to take care of my child when I couldn’t”, she said. She went on to explain how integral this kind of support is, especially in predominantly male-led fields like architecture and construction, where people still ask questions like ‘Why do you want to work when you’re married?!’. “This is where my women friends – my female tribe – come in and boost me up. They go through similar similar experiences. They’re the only ones who can relate, and understand.”

Sharing the sentiment, Sandhya Godey felt that this ideology of women supporting women has quickly replaced the old notion of pitting women against each other. As the Vice-President of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Women’s Wing, and the Founder of Speaking Chalk, Sandhya agrees that women have a lot to gain from helping each other. “Women are born multitaskers – we run homes, look after children, work – and in the process, we do rely on other women, whether it is domestic help, colleagues, friends, or siblings. Today, we women are happy to be there for each other, and give advice and support where needed. We find comfort in female relationships – between mother and daughter, boss and employee, sisters, and friends.”

Working in vastly women-led organizations, Sandhya’s professional career embodies the very concept of women co-operating and collaborating. She talked admiringly the network of women weaved around her through VCCI, who come together and organise workshops, expos, and mentorship programs for aspiring female entrepreneurs. Women paved the way in Speaking Chalk as well, which began by gathering volunteers from among her friends, her friends’ friends – and their friends too! Together, they all pitch in their two cents and help make the world a better place, teaching spoken English to schoolchildren. “When women work together, each one owns the team, and the bonding is strong and lasting”, she said.

A homemaker, Sudha Rani, expressed that support is not limited to physical acts of service – it is also moral. “Women should help each other in any possible way, but the best way they can do so is by being non-judgemental and open-minded. I think that women should give each other moral support, without judging what they wear, where they go, how they sit, what they do, and what they don’t do.”

A woman’s whole-hearted support, surely, is irreplaceable and invincible. As said by Bhavna Shah, a 23-year-old Indubation Associate at ā-hub – “A woman’s belief feels different – it’s full of empathy and warmth, it is true and honest. Women share experiences, give advice, and constantly check up on each other. We’re always asking each other how we can help, and I think that that kind of support is invaluable.”

As for how women can continue to feel supported, she said that one of the foremost ways to do so would be to address certain rising concerns in the professional sphere. “Unlike men, who can usually rely on their male relatives for career advice and guidance, many young women in India do not receive the same support from other women in their own households. This is because women have entered the workforce much later than men, and may lack the same level of experience or expertise. This is where working women in society need to step up, and offer mentorship”, she said.

Additionally, Bhavna pointed out the need for communities for young women in Vizag. “A group where young, aspirational girls across the city get together to do things, learn, and encourage each other would be wonderful. These kind of clubs do exist, yes – but most of them seem to cater to older groups. Communities and clubs for teenage girls, between 13 to 18, and career-oriented women between 18 to 23, would be a great way to empower women within the city.”

These are just some of the voices of women from Vizag who have shared their views with us this Women’s Day. They’ve shown us that women can be each other’s cheerleaders, mentors, friends, and everything in between. As Women’s Day comes to a close, let’s keep these parting words by Sudha Rani on the forefront of our minds: “It’s not about how you celebrate Women’s Day, it is about how you celebrate women, the other 364 days.”

