International Women’s Day is tomorrow, and what better excuse to take a break and celebrate yourself? From homemakers to businesswomen, all of you girl-bosses deserve a day off! So, here’s a list of exciting and enjoyable activities that you can treat yourself to tomorrow! To fill up your day with fun, laughter, and camaraderie, here are 8 ways you can have your own Women’s Day celebrations in Vizag –

Picnic at the beach!



Gather your gal pals for a relaxed day at one of Vizag’s beaches. From RK Beach to the Ramakrishna, Divis, Bheemili, and Sagarnagar beaches, and many more – the city’s golden sands are endless. Pack some snacks, enjoy the sun, and make a toast to women friendship. Plan some cool games you can play together and don’t forget to click tons of pictures!

Take advantage of all the offers



With Women’s Day here, you will find several places offering you good discounts. For instance, Novotel Vizag is offering 25% OFF on the total bill for their Women’s Day Brunch. The Upper Deck at Radisson Blu is also offering an exclusive dining experience till 12th March, 3 pm to 10 pm – you can also avail special offers on drinks and food with ‘Happy Hours’ for ladies till 10:30 pm.

Volunteer, or donate

There’s no greater gift you can give yourself than the gift of giving! In Vizag, you will come across several organizations that will benefit from your support, including the Icha Foundation, Lebenshilfe, Annapurna Foundation, Child Foundation Of India, Sunflower School, and many more!

Get outdoors and go on an adventure!



Plan an adventurous day with activities like trekking, zip-lining, or water sports. Embrace the thrill and create lasting memories with your adventurous spirit. You can definitely check out Unique Experiences in Vizag for Adventurous Individuals

Shop, shop, and shop



Who doesn’t love Retail Therapy? Explore Vizag’s markets and indulge in a shopping spree. Treat yourself to some trendy finds and enjoy the thrill of retail therapy. The CottonFab Expo at AU has extended its stay in Vizag till 10 March, and Brand Home is coming tomorrow to the Park with their shopping exhibition.

Dance the night away



If you are the kind who loves some dancing and party time – go grab your party shoes and check out our curated list of the best party places on a friday night.

Whether it’s a day of adventure, creative expression, or simply basking in the company of friends as you go around Vizag- be you and be happy during your Women’s day celebrations! Every person has a unique way of celebrating. Here’s to the laughter, the love, and the indomitable spirit of women in our beautiful city! Wishing you an International Women’s Day in advance.