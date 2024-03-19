If you’re a Vizagite who is tired of the conventional – the beaches, the hills – and you want to indulge the curious and creative part of you, there are quite a few activities around the city that you can try your hand at. In this list, we’ve mentioned some experiences that might appeal to the creative inside of you. That said, here are five creatively unique things in and around Visakhapatnam to do:

Take a pottery class at Mattikathalu



Dive into the world of clay at Mattikathalu, a renowned pottery studio in Vizag. Working with clay is an experience like no other. It is therapeutic and often makes one feel at ease and peace. You may end up taking home a very cute souvenir – made with your own hands! Whether you’re a novice or an experienced potter, you can participate in their one-day workshops or opt for a more immersive five-day course. Each session is typically 3 hours long.

Read with other Vizagites at VMRDA Park

Join the Vizag Reads community for a serene Sunday at VMRDA City Central Park. Surrounded by the rustling of leaves and the fragrance of nature, immerse yourself in the world of books. It’s more than just a reading club; it’s an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and expand your literary horizons in a tranquil setting.

Unleash your artistic side with Vizag Sketchers



Calling all artists and art enthusiasts! Embark on a creative adventure with Vizag Sketchers, a dynamic group that explores different locations across the city. Whether you’re a seasoned sketch artist or a novice doodler, join the collective energy of fellow creators as you capture the essence of Vizag through your sketches.

Visit the Sankalp Art Village for some inspiration

Take a short drive from the city and discover the enchanting Sankalp Art Village. Marvel at handloom textiles, eco-friendly toys, and sustainable clothing crafted with care and creativity. Participate in natural dye workshops and unleash your artistic flair while learning about traditional craftsmanship.

Visit Kalabharati

Kalabharati, a renowned cultural hub, offers a rich tapestry of artistic experiences. Here, one can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of performing arts. Whether it’s a thought-provoking play that challenges your perspectives, a dance recital that tells a story through graceful movements, or a musical concert that resonates with your soul, Kalabharati has it all. The auditorium by VMDA conducts events on a regular basis, so you’re sure to find something to do here. The ambience of Kalabharati, steeped in cultural heritage, enhances the overall experience, making it a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts.

Visakhapatnam is an inviting city, with a myriad of several unique and creative things to do if you’re looking for new ways to spend time in the city. If you have any suggestions of your own, do let us know in the comments below!

