Are you tired of the typical beach recommendations when it comes to exploring Vizag? Do you crave adventure, and want to immerse yourself in activities that satisfy your curiosity and restlessness? Are you one of those people who seek to experience the city rather than merely visit it? Look no further. Here is a list of the top 6 unique things to do in Vizag that will make for some adventurous experiences –

Wilded Nature Walks:

Immerse yourself in the natural splendour of Vizag with guided nature walks. Led by experienced nature educators, these educational and engaging walks offer a deeper understanding of the city’s biodiversity. From nocturnal strolls to intertidal explorations, each excursion promises to be a fascinating journey of discovery.

Trekk with EcoHikes:

Trekking with EcoHikes in Vizag is an experience unlike any other. From the moment you embark on their carefully curated hikes, you’re enveloped in a world of adventure and camaraderie. Led by a team of passionate individuals, each journey with EcoHikes is not just about reaching the summit – it is about the journey itself. EcoHikes isn’t just about experiencing nature; it is about preserving it too. If you find yourself in Vizag, don’t miss the opportunity to Trekk with them!

Bird-watching with WCTRE:

If you are into bird-watching or even wildlife photography, you should definitely get in touch with Wildlife Conservation through Research and Education (WCTRE). They conduct bird-watching and walk sessions in various parts of the city. As you discover new birds and learn new things about Vizag’s biodiversity, this activity promises to be a great learning experience!

Surfing and Scuba Diving Adventures:

With the beach by your side, you must experience the thrill of coastal living by trying your hand at surfing or scuba diving. You can contact Om Surf School or Platypus Escapes to experience some unforgettable aquatic adventure activities in Vizag. Whether you’re riding the waves or exploring the depths of the ocean, it will leave you exhilarated and longing for more.

Harbour Walks: