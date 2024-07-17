Looking for an opulent retreat in the vibrant city of Vizag? Look no further! Discover the top 5-star hotels that promise a luxurious stay, offering world-class amenities, stunning views, and impeccable service. Whether you’re traveling for business or leisure, these premier accommodations will ensure your visit to Vizag is nothing short of extraordinary.

Here is the list of top 5-star hotels in Vizag:

1. The Gateway Hotel

The Gateway Visakhapatnam is a 5-star hotel offering an unforgettable luxurious experience with stunning views of the Bay of Bengal. Perfect for business travellers and leisure seekers, our centrally located hotel provides easy access to the city’s industrial hub.

You can enjoy their rooms, with breathtaking ocean vistas, indulge in culinary delights at our renowned restaurants, and unwind in their sparkling pool, fitness center, or steam room. Experience opulence and tranquility at Gateway Visakhapatnam.

2. Novotel, Varun Beach

Indulge in 5-star seafront luxury at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, where you can enjoy contemporary rooms with stunning views of RK Beach, and start your day with a dip in the infinity pool followed by a lavish breakfast buffet.

Conveniently located near the railway station, Rushikonda Beach, Vizag Port, and the airport, the hotel is also close to the Submarine Museum. As part of a complex with an INOX multiplex, nightclub, and shopping mall, Novotel Visakhapatnam offers ocean views from every corner.

3. Radisson Blu Resort

The Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam is ideally located so that visitors can relax and take advantage of all that Visakhapatnam has to offer. With views of the enchanted Bay of Bengal, this location is well-liked for conventions and weddings. Each of the 99 opulently furnished rooms offers visitors the ideal place to unwind while visiting Visakhapatnam.

4. Four Points by Sheraton

At Four Points by Sheraton Visakhapatnam, you can experience a blend of contemporary comfort and city convenience. It is well located close to RK Beach, major corporate headquarters, and local attractions. After exploring the area, you can unwind with a book in their library, work out in their fully furnished, 24-hour fitness center, or take a dip in their ozonized pool.

You can relish in delicious international cuisine at the hotel’s all-day restaurant, or stop by Eatery & Best Brews bar for a cocktail and some light bites—it also hosts happy hours every day!

5. The Park

This opulent hideaway, surrounded by lush tropical gardens, was lovingly crafted by regional artisans and recently refreshed with new furnishings. The resort features well-kept grounds with tiled pavilions and a secluded beach area.

Whether you’re here as a traveler or for a business-related purpose, The Park promises a comfortable and enchanting stay. The hotel’s prime location allows you quick access to the city’s airport and local train stations.

6. The Bheemli Resort – Managed by AccorHotels

The Bheemli Resort is a pet-friendly hotel in Visakhapatnam. It combines regional architectural features with international service conveniences. Situated close to INS Kalinga, this beachfront home would be the perfect getaway for both pleasure and business travellers.

The spacious hotel rooms, with balconies overlooking the sea, would undoubtedly transport the visitor to a cruise ship. The sunrise above the ocean on the East Coast would remain a memorable experience for the visitors staying at The Bheemli Resort.

Vizag offers an array of luxurious 5-star hotels that cater to the discerning traveler, seeking the finest accommodations. Each of these hotels combines opulent amenities, exceptional service, and stunning vistas, ensuring a memorable and lavish stay. Whether you are visiting for business or leisure, these top-rated establishments provide the perfect blend of comfort and elegance, making your stay in Vizag truly unforgettable.

