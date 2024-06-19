Nestled in Tamil Nadu, the magnificent city of Chettinad is known for its stunning architecture, culture, and cuisine. Chettinad cuisine is known for its rich blend of spices and is one of the most recommended South Indian cuisines. Immerse yourself in the rich and flavourful Chettinad cuisine at these places in Vizag:

The Spicy Venue

When you think of Chettinad cuisine, you think of Chettinad Chicken. This aromatic and flavourful dish is one of the most recommended Chettinad dishes. The Spicy Venue in Vizag serves you authentic Chettinad Chicken that will make you swoon with delight.

Paradise Biryani

Chettinadu Murgh Kebab at Paradise is a must-try. Boneless chicken pieces infused with all the spices that are typically used in Chettinad cuisine are made into lip-smacking kebabs.

Somaa Restobar

The Chettinad Fish Biryani at Somaa is the perfect blend of tender, succulent pieces of fish, robust spices, and perfectly cooked rice. For those who prefer fish to chicken, this culinary delight is an absolute dream. Paired with a bowl of raita and some kebabs, this dish will make for a hearty meal.

Vaishali Hotel in Meghalaya

Offering Paneer Chettinad Biryani, this restaurant is ensuring vegetarians don’t miss out on the magnificence of Chettinad cuisine. This biryani that has tender pieces of paneer marinated in a rich blend of Chettinad spices makes for the perfect alternative to Chettinad Chicken Biryani.

Devee at Grand Bay

This restaurant that whips us gourmet meals serves Chicken Chettinad Naanza, adding an Italian touch to Chettinad Chicken. A buttery Naan is served, topped with Chicken Chettinad, mozzarella cheese, and Cajun spice. This dish can only be described as a splendid explosion of spices in your mouth.

We’re sure that merely reading through this list of places serving Chettinad cuisine in Vizag is making your mouth water. Dig into these delectable dishes and be prepared to have your mind blown away!

