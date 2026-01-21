Brunch Spots in Vizag You’ll Love for Lazy Mornings!

On mornings when the snooze button is impossible to resist, and the cool, sunny weather tempts you to skip breakfast, brunch becomes the perfect solution. As late mornings melt into the day, the search for a satisfying meal that bridges breakfast and lunch often begins. Finding brunch spots in Vizag that truly deliver comforting flavours and well-rounded menus can be a challenge. Here’s a curated list of brunch spots in Vizag that make sure you never regret skipping breakfast:

Best brunch spots in Vizag!

1. Ruchi Lounge Restaurant

From light, crispy dosas to hearty mutton keema dosas, this multi-cuisine spot offers options for every appetite. Some crowd favourites from this place include Shahi Ghosh Biriyani, Lasooni Chicken Tikka, and Paneer Masala Dosa, which comes with sambar and several varieties of chutney.

Address: Ruchi Lounge Restaurant, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair.

2. Suto

Tucked away in the quieter part of the city, this place boasts a cosy ambience. With unique and comforting options like their buttery soft bun Maska, their thick, rich and creamy hot chocolate and their delicious yet healthy avocado toast, this place will surely have you coming back for more. Address: 100 Feet Road, Madhurwada

3. Bean Board

This aesthetic Instagram-worthy cafe offers options suitable for all times of the day, including beverages like coffee, iced tea, desserts like cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, snack options, pizzas, sandwiches and much more.

Address: MVP Colony

4. Gluttons Garage

Known for their indulgent Italian cuisine and cosy ambience, this place serves some of the best bread dishes, including garlic bread, pizzas, burgers and beverages. One of their most loved beverage is the cranberry and blue pea flower mocktail and Lebanese Pizza. Address: Gluttons Garage, Pandurangapuram

5. The Chocolate Room

Nestled in one of the city’s busiest corners, The Chocolate Room has earned its reputation with an indulgent menu spanning diverse foods, desserts, and beverages. While their signature hot chocolate reigns as best, they also serve tempting options like Indian paninis, sizzlers, sandwiches, burgers, and garlic bread.

Address: Opposite Lansum Square, MVP Double Road

These places have got your back on the days you feel like pampering yourself to a few extra hours of sleep, or just don’t feel like having an early meal. These brunch spots in Vizag will surely keep you coming back for more.

