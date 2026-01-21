Panchayat Season 5: Must-Watch Web Series Before It Returns!

Fans of Panchayat have something delightful to cheer about, as The Viral Fever has officially given the green signal to Season 5 of the beloved series. While the confirmation arrived last year, there is no official confirmation about the release date of the series. Here are some Indian web series that you can binge-watch while waiting for the new season to drop!

Watch these Indian web series while waiting for Panchayat Season 5!

1. Sivarapalli

This is the official adaptation for Panchayat, written by Shanmukha Prasahanth and directed by Bhaskhar Maurya for Amazon Prime Video. Shyam wants to lead a luxurious life outside the country, but ends up becoming the panchayat of a village.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Maamla Legal Hai

Justice in Patparganj rests in the hands of eccentric lawyers, legal workers, and judges who try to do the right thing through trial and error.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Hostel Days

This is the official Telugu adaptation of Indian-Hindu series Hostel Daze. Centered around six engineering students and their hostel life, this drama series will make you laugh out loud, reminisce your college days, and perhaps shed a tear too!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

On of the most popular Indian web series, Kota Factory is a must-watch if you love realistic potrayal of students who prepare for competitive exams in the country. Filmed in a complete black and white setting, the web series takes you on an unflinching journey of the lives of students living far from home.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Yeh Meri Family

Set in 1998, this drama series revolves around life in the 90’s through the lens of a kid, as the family navigate through the ups and downs in life.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Gullak

This series is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family with Santosh and Shanti Mishra along with their sons Anand and Aman Mishra.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

7. Dupahiya

A village prepares to mark 25 years crime-free while a wedding looms, with the groom set to receive a motorbike as a gift. Chaos erupts when the bike is stolen, threatening the village’s cherished pride.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With these Indian web series, you can start binge-watching while waiting for Panchayat Season 5 to drop! Ranging from family drama to college comedies, there is something for everyone in this list!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.